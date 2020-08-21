Global  
 

Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayingsA former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer told victims Friday he was "truly sorry" before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders that terrorized a wide...
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings 02:52

 Joseph DeAngelo, a former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer, told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders that terrorized a wide swath of the state.

Apology at sentencing deepens mystery of Golden State Killer

 Just before receiving multiple consecutive life sentences, Joseph James DeAngelo, the former California police officer who lived a double life as the murderous..
New Zealand Herald

US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life

 SACRAMENTO: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday, as he finally..
WorldNews

California killer gets multiple life sentences

 A former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer was sentenced Friday to multiple life sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders..
USATODAY.com

In search of the Golden State Killer

 True-crime writer Michelle McNamara was determined to identify the man who stymied investigators for over 40 years -- a look at the once-elusive serial killer's..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, August 21, 2020

 California wildfires force more than 60,000 from their homes; Captain develops close bond with seagull he saved
CBS News

California wildfires force more than 60,000 from their homes

 An outbreak of more than 500 wildfires in California has forced more than 60,000 people from their homes. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News

