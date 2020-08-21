|
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
A former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer told victims Friday he was "truly sorry" before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders that terrorized a wide...
