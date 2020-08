الشارقة24 #SouthKorea to ramp up #virus curbs over fears of second wave https://t.co/1r7o0YqvZN #Sharjah24 https://t.co/zTAhvIcqpp 18 minutes ago

24 News HD South Korea to ramp up virus curbs over fears of second wave https://t.co/SivNTnCHTZ https://t.co/LhRUNyniUr 18 minutes ago

theSun South Korea to ramp up virus curbs over fears of second wave https://t.co/CTJIPA2S0j 21 minutes ago

aczar sa inutil RT @manilabulletin: South Korea to ramp up virus curbs over fears of second wave https://t.co/R2cq4UmCGl https://t.co/pjh6kw2jnT 28 minutes ago

Asia Times Restrictions tightened nationwide after more than 300 cases reported two days in a row https://t.co/Bcjry7y5JS 33 minutes ago

Manila Bulletin News South Korea to ramp up virus curbs over fears of second wave https://t.co/R2cq4UmCGl https://t.co/pjh6kw2jnT 36 minutes ago

Daniel @DCobra @checkmatestate @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris The shut down was also to buy time to develop better public health… https://t.co/ErLX30GYj0 2 days ago