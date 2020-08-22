Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Korea, China hold highest-level talks; discuss trade, denuclearisation, coronavirus response

Zee News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The two countries resumed exchanges last month when Seoul sent a high-level diplomat for a bilateral economic meeting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows 01:19

 No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kamal38692938

KK Sharma RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: South Korea, China hold highest-level talks; discuss trade, denuclearisation, coronavirus response https://t.co/Bt4ZgL… 7 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English South Korea, China hold highest-level talks; discuss trade, denuclearisation, coronavirus response https://t.co/Bt4ZgLvH43 10 minutes ago

leonbakhan

Khan, BA RT @trtworld: South Korea holds talks with China over trade, denuclearisation and the coronavirus response https://t.co/WHn4cYu0w2 14 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World South Korea holds talks with China over trade, denuclearisation and the coronavirus response https://t.co/WHn4cYu0w2 40 minutes ago

UttarakhandKi

KhabarUttarakhandKi South Korea, China Hold Highest-level Talks Since COVID-19 Outbreak https://t.co/v6bKCTZdaP 46 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/7NEFac03WI https://t.co/5ApVxa02hp 1 hour ago

filterednews

Filtered News South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak - Reuters https://t.co/wKtGnGMRtt 1 hour ago

ilickovic1

Mio Ilickovic South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/GqgL6J2oDr 2 hours ago