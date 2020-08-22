|
|
|
'Stop the riots': Trump threatens to bring in National Guard to Portland protests
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
'Wanting to be asked by City & State to STOP THE RIOTS. Would bring in National Guard, end problem immediately. ASK!' says US president
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer
National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco on Tuesday told a House Committee that demonstrators seemed peaceful "yet were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force" by U.S. Park Police..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:39Published
|
|
Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis
President Donald Trump says he is running for re-election as the "law and order" candidate, but his claims about taking charge during the riots in Minneapolis are false, reports Pat Kessler (2:11)...
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:11Published
Tweets about this
|