'Stop the riots': Trump threatens to bring in National Guard to Portland protests

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lafayette Square clearing 'disturbing' -National Guard officer



National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco on Tuesday told a House Committee that demonstrators seemed peaceful "yet were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force" by U.S. Park Police.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:39 Published on July 28, 2020 National Guard 'did not advance' on crowd at Lafayette Park: Esper



U.S Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday told the House Armed Services Committee that the National Guard did not advance on a crowd of protesters nor did it shoot rubber bullets on June 1st. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published on July 9, 2020 Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis



President Donald Trump says he is running for re-election as the "law and order" candidate, but his claims about taking charge during the riots in Minneapolis are false, reports Pat Kessler (2:11)... Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:11 Published on June 25, 2020

Tweets about this