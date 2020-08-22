Lori Loughlin Receives Two Months In Prison For Admissions Scandal

On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal.
His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin, will learn her sentence.
Giannulli, a fashion designer, also faces 2 years of supervised release,...
Athol school workers test positive for Covid-19; Boston Public Schools begin year learning remotely; Actress Lori Loughlin, husband sentenced to prison for college admissions scandal; Chance of weekend..