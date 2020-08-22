Global  
 

Facebook's Preparing In Case The President Questions Election Results

Newsy Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Facebook's Preparing In Case The President Questions Election ResultsWatch VideoFacebook officials are holding daily meetings to prepare in case President Donald Trump questions the legitimacy of the election.

The New York Times first reported the contingency plans Friday. They could include combating falsehoods — such as if President Trump or his campaign incorrectly claims he won another...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result

White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result 00:46

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November. Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying if he doesn’t win thiselection, then he will not accept the results unless he wins?" She...

