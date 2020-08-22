Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Arrives At Berlin Hospital

Newsy Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived at a Berlin hospital after a suspected poisoning. The German non-governmental organization that facilitated the airlift reports he is in "stable condition."

Doctors haven't formally confirmed he was poisoned. The hospital says it is carrying out an "extensive...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany 00:59

 A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time. Mr...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin [Video]

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning' [Video]

Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'

He landed in Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published
Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany [Video]

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment....
CBS News Also reported by •NPRIndiaTimesNews24CTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldWorldNewsPRAVDABBC News

Protests held over Navalny's suspected poisoning

 Protesters have gathered in several Russian cities in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics. Navalny lay...
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsPRAVDABBC News

Navalny not poisoned, Russian doctors say, as they refuse to transfer him

 Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny do not believe he was poisoned, and refused to transfer him to a German hospital on Friday.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

JamSesnStudios

JamSesnStudios RT @MSNBC: "We have a problem, America. Donald Trump cannot seem to decide whether he's an American President or a member of the Russian Du… 53 seconds ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in coma and ‘critical,’ taken to Berlin after suspected poisoning… https://t.co/UvSOGMUFow 1 minute ago

cporter48

catherine porter RT @maddenifico: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived in Germany for treatment for suspected poisoning. Every world leader… 1 minute ago

_yoshi_fujieda_

Yoshino Fujieda RT @HillaryClinton: I stand with Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and members of the international commun… 2 minutes ago

mikemartin123

Mike Martin RT @washingtonpost: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in coma and "critical," taken to Berlin after suspected poisoning https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

jtb00ne2

Don’t just Resist, FIGHT! 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CBSNews: Alexei Navalny, still in coma, arrives in Berlin for treatment: "He survived the flight and he's stable" https://t.co/FbcG2jS… 3 minutes ago

HappyProgressiv

Proud2Resist! Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in coma and ‘critical,’ taken to Berlin after suspected poisoning https://t.co/ZTSZNBGsED 4 minutes ago

pulley11_john

jp240sx_sr20 RT @RepAdamSchiff: The apparent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny calls to mind other Russian activists who have been t… 5 minutes ago