You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal



[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption



Rallies against Israeli prime minister the largest seen since 2011 protests against the country's high cost of living. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 3 weeks ago Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19



Police fire tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators who gathered around the prime minister's residence. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published on July 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pompeo, Kushner to Mideast as US Presses Arab-Israeli Peace The Trump administration will send two top officials to the Middle East this week in a bid to capitalize on momentum from the historic agreement between Israeli...

Newsmax 3 hours ago





Tweets about this