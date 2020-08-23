Global  
 

Nasa predicts asteroid is headed for Earth

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Nasa predicts asteroid is headed for EarthNasa says there is a small chance an asteroid could collide with the Earth on the eve of the US election in November.According to the scientists, the asteroid is currently on a direct collision course for Earth and is projected...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth 00:36

 As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with. According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth. The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's...

The International Space Station Has Sprung Another Leak

 Short of finding you have an alien shapeshifter on board that's mimicking the face of one of your crewmates, there aren't many worse scenarios that an astronaut..
NASA space crew search for air leak [Video]

NASA space crew search for air leak

Three crew members on board the International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel's Russian segment while they search for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday (August 20).

NASA is going to try to hunt down a leak on the International Space Station this weekend

 NASA and its Russian partner Roscosmos are going to try to hunt down the source of a very small leak on the International Space Station this weekend, one that..
See Weird Magnetic Field Anomaly Expand in Wild NASA Visualization [Video]

See Weird Magnetic Field Anomaly Expand in Wild NASA Visualization

There’s an unusually weak spot in Earth’s magnetic field, and NASA is tracking the anomaly to predict future changes.

Asteroid flies closer to Earth than ever before [Video]

Asteroid flies closer to Earth than ever before

An asteroid the size of an SUV flew closer to Earth than any other space rock ever recorded.

NASA’s Trying to Figure Out If COVID-19 Has Seasons With Environment Data [Video]

NASA’s Trying to Figure Out If COVID-19 Has Seasons With Environment Data

Can the coronavirus be linked to distinct seasonal cycles? Well, if anyone can figure it out, it’s likely the smarties at NASA.

SpaceX's next astronaut mission for NASA has been pushed back, with a launch 'no earlier' than late October

SpaceX's next astronaut mission for NASA has been pushed back, with a launch 'no earlier' than late October · NASA announced on Friday that its next mission with SpaceX won't launch until late October at the earliest. · The mission, called Crew-1, will ferry four...
The International Space Station has sprung 'a small air leak,' so a NASA astronaut and 2 cosmonauts are hunkering down to help find and repair it

The International Space Station has sprung 'a small air leak,' so a NASA astronaut and 2 cosmonauts are hunkering down to help find and repair it · The International Space Station is experiencing a "slightly increased" leakage of air, NASA said Thursday. · NASA said the leak "presents no immediate...
