|
Nasa predicts asteroid is headed for Earth
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Nasa says there is a small chance an asteroid could collide with the Earth on the eve of the US election in November.According to the scientists, the asteroid is currently on a direct collision course for Earth and is projected...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
The International Space Station Has Sprung Another LeakShort of finding you have an alien shapeshifter on board that's mimicking the face of one of your crewmates, there aren't many worse scenarios that an astronaut..
WorldNews
NASA space crew search for air leak
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published
NASA is going to try to hunt down a leak on the International Space Station this weekendNASA and its Russian partner Roscosmos are going to try to hunt down the source of a very small leak on the International Space Station this weekend, one that..
The Verge
November Eleventh month in the Julian and Gregorian calendars
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this