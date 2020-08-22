Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Receives Two Months In Prison For Admissions Scandal

Newsy Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoActress Lori Loughlin will serve two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. 

The actress was sentenced Friday along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli who received a five-month term.

They spoke out Friday for the first time since their arrest. Both apologized for paying half a million...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case

Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case 00:34

 On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal. His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin, will learn her sentence. Giannulli, a fashion designer, also faces 2 years of supervised release,...

