Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

Friday, 21 August 2020 () Watch VideoThe man known as the Golden State Killer will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no chance of parole.
In June, Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to more than two dozen rape and murder charges related to crimes through the 1970s and 80s. The plea deal meant he would not face the death penalty. He also admitted...
Tuesday marked the first day victims of the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, confronted the rapist and murderer in court ahead of his sentencing on... The Wrap Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Belfast Telegraph