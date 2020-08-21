Global  
 

Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

Newsy Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe man known as the Golden State Killer will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no chance of parole.

In June, Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to more than two dozen rape and murder charges related to crimes through the 1970s and 80s. The plea deal meant he would not face the death penalty. He also admitted...
 Joseph DeAngelo has been sentenced to multiple life terms in prison for 13 murders and countless sexual assaults across California.

Survivors of the crimes of Joseph DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, welcome his life prison sentence.

Joseph DeAngelo, a former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer, told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a..

In the final day of the sentencing for the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, Joseph DeAngelo was given the maximum sentence and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

