Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination

Newsy Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoJoe Biden on his third try secured his party's nomination for president Thursday evening in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden, closing out the most unconventional of conventions, offered a unified vision for the future.

“Who we are as a nation, what we stand for and most importantly, who we want to be,...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
Biden Set To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination Officially

Biden Set To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination Officially

 Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept his party’s nomination for president Thursday night, the last night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News 'Face the Nation' moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBS 2's Brad Edwards with a preview, some analysis, and a forecast for the...

