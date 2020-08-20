The #KHive Is Finding New Inspiration In Kamala Harris' VP Nomination Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoSupporters of Sen. Kamala Harris from the "#KHive" tell Newsy her Democratic National Convention speech gave them a new sense of inspiration moving toward the election.



"I thought it was a very searing speech in terms of being honest, being very frank about the challenges that we have as a country. But she said... 👓 View full article

