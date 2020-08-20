|
The #KHive Is Finding New Inspiration In Kamala Harris' VP Nomination
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoSupporters of Sen. Kamala Harris from the "#KHive" tell Newsy her Democratic National Convention speech gave them a new sense of inspiration moving toward the election.
"I thought it was a very searing speech in terms of being honest, being very frank about the challenges that we have as a country. But she said...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this