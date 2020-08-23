Global  
 

US House Passes $25 Billion In Emergency Postal Service Funding

Eurasia Review Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The House of Representatives passed emergency legislation Saturday to provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service as the country prepares for possible record numbers of mail-in votes during the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote of 257-150 would also roll back operational changes to the Postal Service...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: House Passes Postal Service Bill

House Passes Postal Service Bill 00:33

 The U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday approved a $25 billion spending plan for the Post Office.

