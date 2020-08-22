Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical storms Marco and Laura both headed to the Gulf of Mexico

Indian Express Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: U.S. Gulf Coast Seeing Historic Threat Of 2 Storms

U.S. Gulf Coast Seeing Historic Threat Of 2 Storms 02:03

 Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to become at least Category 1 hurricanes as they threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms [Video]

Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms

Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:37Published
Metro storm shelters getting ready for storms [Video]

Metro storm shelters getting ready for storms

Metro storm shelters are getting ready for storms Laura and Marco to hit the Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:56Published
Tracking Laura and Marco [Video]

Tracking Laura and Marco

Marco enters the Gulf of Mexico as a stronger storm than Laura that continues to batter Hispaniola.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Could hurricanes collide? Here's what may happen if Laura and Marco meet up in the Gulf

 Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are forecast to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. So, could they form a super hurricane? We explain.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Independent

Tropical storms pose rare double threat to Gulf Coast

 Newly formed tropical storms Laura and Marco could become a double storm threat as they head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend, potentially rotating around...
FOXNews.com

Oil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico

 The tropical cyclones churning toward the Gulf of Mexico could both could make landfall as hurricanes next week, an extremely rare event that could cause massive...
Zee News


Tweets about this

MagdalaMaria

Maria Magdala RT @NWSNewOrleans: 🌀 It's 1:00AM and here's the latest with Tropical Storm #Marco and #Laura. No major changes with the forecast track for… 51 seconds ago

DrRezahosseini

Reza Two tropical storms developing into hurricanes as they aim for U.S. https://t.co/3DWKXHxczK 51 seconds ago

mstepczyk

Mona Stepczyk RT @JohnRMoffitt: #Houston is within the forecast probability cone for two upcoming #hurricanes ... currently tropical storms Marco and Lau… 1 minute ago

Sdbrina

Sabrina RT @USATODAY: There are now two tropical storms heading toward the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters aren't sure what will happen when they b… 2 minutes ago

Nolapatrice

PatriceWilliamsSmith RT @StAugnola: St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, Aug 24, and Tuesday, Aug 25, due to impending Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. All… 2 minutes ago

RavenshimmersOG

~Ravenshimmers~ Queen of Love and Hope Live: Tracking Tropical Storms Laura, Marco | NBC News https://t.co/40Fhgw0Tu4 via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

gpmarx_g

G Paul Marx Great explanation on two storms and impact areas of north gulf shores “Tropical Update: Marco and Laura Updated Tra… https://t.co/mFoyMgDfV4 4 minutes ago

QandySaw

Qandy Saw Live: Tracking Tropical Storms Laura, Marco | NBC News https://t.co/AJaY4KvQjs via @YouTube 6 minutes ago