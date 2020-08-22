Tropical storms Marco and Laura both headed to the Gulf of Mexico

Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms
Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Metro storm shelters getting ready for storms
Metro storm shelters are getting ready for storms Laura and Marco to hit the Gulf Coast.
Tracking Laura and Marco
Marco enters the Gulf of Mexico as a stronger storm than Laura that continues to batter Hispaniola.
