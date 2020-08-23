NATO denies troop buildup at Belarus border as Lukashenko opposition protests enter third week
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () NATO denied claims it’s organizing a build-up of troops at Belarus’ border, as mass protests continue in Minsk against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s election victory two weeks ago.
Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.