Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NATO denies troop buildup at Belarus border as Lukashenko opposition protests enter third week

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
NATO denied claims it’s organizing a build-up of troops at Belarus’ border, as mass protests continue in Minsk against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s election victory two weeks ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: More protests and strikes in Minsk

More protests and strikes in Minsk 00:57

 Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions [Video]

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

The EU sanctions will hit 'a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Belarus protests continue as anger amounts against president [Video]

Belarus protests continue as anger amounts against president

Thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk, Belarus, on Monday (Aug 17) opposing President Alexander Lukashenko. Numbers swelled to more than 200,000 across the country in the largest ever..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published
Belarus protests: Lukashenko calls for Russian support as international pressure mounts [Video]

Belarus protests: Lukashenko calls for Russian support as international pressure mounts

Belarus protests: Lukashenko calls for Russian support as international pressure mountsView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:34Published

Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut NATO denies troop buildup at Belarus border as Lukashenko opposition protests enter third week… https://t.co/phwsKFsivH 4 minutes ago