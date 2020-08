Mark Mac Lean RT @CTVNews: Fire in Penticton, B.C. has seen 'minimal' growth, but concern over its next move https://t.co/7HgGatcqdu https://t.co/BBeTGJK… 15 minutes ago

CTV News Fire in Penticton, B.C. has seen 'minimal' growth, but concern over its next move https://t.co/7HgGatcqdu https://t.co/BBeTGJKFtl 35 minutes ago

PrinceGeorgeMatters Penticton, B.C. fire has seen 'minimal' growth, but concern over its next move https://t.co/di5xyKvTvh #CityofPG https://t.co/HOOTsIKUyQ 1 hour ago

The Province BC Wildfires: Penticton fire growth 'minimal', concern over next move https://t.co/WfGuBntkWc 2 hours ago

The Vancouver Sun Penticton fire has seen 'minimal' growth, but concern over its next move https://t.co/K60GmQzzfK 2 hours ago

Globe BC RT @globeandmail: Penticton, B.C. fire has seen ‘minimal’ growth, but concern over its next move https://t.co/cKZHqvRTxn 2 hours ago

The Globe and Mail Penticton, B.C. fire has seen ‘minimal’ growth, but concern over its next move https://t.co/cKZHqvRTxn 2 hours ago