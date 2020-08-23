Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () After expressing frustration at the slow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments, President Donald Trump announced Sunday the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients. The announcement…
