Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 missiles had hit Ukraine plane with 25 seconds gap

Khaleej Times Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Iran says black boxes from downed plane show missiles hit 25 seconds apart
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart, says Iran authorities

Black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart, says Iran authorities Dubai - Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still...
WorldNews


Tweets about this