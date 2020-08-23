Global
2 missiles had hit Ukraine plane with 25 seconds gap
2 missiles had hit Ukraine plane with 25 seconds gap
Sunday, 23 August 2020 (
6 hours ago
)
Iran says black boxes from downed plane show missiles hit 25 seconds apart
Black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart, says Iran authorities
Dubai - Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still...
