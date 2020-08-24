|
|
|
Your Monday Briefing
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Belarus protests, Russia’s vaccine, Christchurch sentencing: Here’s what you need to know.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Shots Fired Outside White House
Donald Trump was abruptly evacuated from the White House briefing room by security on Monday.
This happened after shots were apparently fired outside the building, reports CNN.
Trump returned to the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|