Kentucky police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall, 1 killed

Monday, 24 August 2020 () Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall Sunday, and one of them was later pronounced dead, police said. The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4pm outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.
