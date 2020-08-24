Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kentucky police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall, 1 killed

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall Sunday, and one of them was later pronounced dead, police said. The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4pm outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lexington Police want to expand body camera use [Video]

Lexington Police want to expand body camera use

Lexington's Urban County Council on Tuesday gave preliminary approval for a federal grant application to help the city's police department expands its body camera program to include every officer and..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Lexington's mayor makes recommendations for police review board [Video]

Lexington's mayor makes recommendations for police review board

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton at Tuesday's Urban County Council work session recommended using federal CARES Act money to create a police review board, which would meet one demand of protest groups..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Police chase across Roebling ends in crash [Video]

Police chase across Roebling ends in crash

A suspect led police on a chase over the Roebling Bridge early Friday evening, according to Cincinnati Lt. Steve Saunders.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this