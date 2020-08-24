Global  
 

Victoria's coronavirus case numbers keep falling, as Daniel Andrews flags state of emergency extension

SBS Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded 15 coronavirus deaths, but new case numbers dropped sharply to 116, as the state's premier foreshadowed moves to extend the state of emergency.
