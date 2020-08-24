Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Black Man Shot From Behind

When Dom DeWeese entered Jay's Garage in Portland, Oregon, all he wanted was some gas for his lawn mower. What he didn't expect was for the employee to ask him if he was a "Black Lives Matter rioter"..
After he brought his neighbors something cool to drink during the events surrounding George Floyd's death, a north Minneapolis man started his own Black-owned bottled water company, Reg Chapman reports..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:18Published
A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as... WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com •SBS •Independent
Tweets about this
John Daly RT @kron4news: Protests erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shoot Black man in the back 7 times https://t.co/mIrGI5EHhD 6 seconds ago
ズんﾑりﾉﾶのV RT @MetroUK: Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man multiple times in the back in broad daylight… 18 seconds ago
Michael RT @WSJ: Protests erupt in Southeastern Wisconsin after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shooting at a man’s back s… 2 minutes ago