Kim Jong Un in Comatose? Kim Yo Jong to Take Over Regime, South Korean Diplomat Says
Monday, 24 August 2020 (
31 minutes ago) A diplomat from South Korea claimed that the leader of the hermit kingdom, Kim Jong Un is currently in a state of comatose. He also added that the dictator’s sister Kim Yo Jong is set to take over the nation’s leadership.
