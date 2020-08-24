Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
Monday, 24 August 2020
13 hours ago) A California court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
3 days ago
At a Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump seemed to confirm a detail in porn star Stormy Daniels’ claim of an affair -- that he does not like sharks.
Trump Confirms Stormy Daniels Affair Detail 01:28
