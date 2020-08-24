Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Upworthy Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A California court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Confirms Stormy Daniels Affair Detail

Trump Confirms Stormy Daniels Affair Detail 01:28

 At a Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump seemed to confirm a detail in porn star Stormy Daniels’ claim of an affair -- that he does not like sharks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money [Video]

Judge: Trump Needs To Pay Stormy Daniels Even More Money

After already having paid her $130,000 in hush money, it's time for President Donald Trump to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels once again. CNN reports a California Superior Court judge has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Administration Hikes Price to Become a U.S. Citizen [Video]

Trump Administration Hikes Price to Become a U.S. Citizen

The Trump administration has moved to raise application fees for various immigration processes, including asylum. Michelle N. Mendez, director of defending vulnerable programs at CLINIC, calls the move..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees

Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees (LOS ANGELES) — A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal...
WorldNews

Judge Orders President Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels More Than $44,000 in Legal Fees

 Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite


Tweets about this