American Airlines To Get EPA Approval On Coronavirus-Fighting Coating
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoAmerican Airlines has been authorized to start using a new surface coating that can kill the coronavirus for up to seven days.
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce the emergency use authorization of "Surface-Wise 2," which promises to provide added protection for travelers.
The EPA says the...
