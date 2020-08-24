Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Airlines To Get EPA Approval On Coronavirus-Fighting Coating

Newsy Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
American Airlines To Get EPA Approval On Coronavirus-Fighting CoatingWatch VideoAmerican Airlines has been authorized to start using a new surface coating that can kill the coronavirus for up to seven days.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce the emergency use authorization of "Surface-Wise 2," which promises to provide added protection for travelers.

The EPA says the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

American Airlines to cut flights to 15 U.S. cities [Video]

American Airlines to cut flights to 15 U.S. cities

American Airlines said Thursday it plans to suspend flights to 15 U.S. airports in October as travel demand remains low as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Southwest and American crack down on mask policy [Video]

Southwest and American crack down on mask policy

Southwest and American Airlines are cracking down on their mask policies. Starting next week, having a medical condition will no longer exempt passengers from having to wear face coverings.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
American Airlines Looks to Extend Federal Aid Deadline [Video]

American Airlines Looks to Extend Federal Aid Deadline

American Airlines is looking to extend a deadline to repay federal aid to keep its employees on the payroll, though it's warning it may have to cut 20,000 jobs.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:27Published

Tweets about this