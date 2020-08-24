American Airlines To Get EPA Approval On Coronavirus-Fighting Coating

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources American Airlines to cut flights to 15 U.S. cities



American Airlines said Thursday it plans to suspend flights to 15 U.S. airports in October as travel demand remains low as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago Southwest and American crack down on mask policy



Southwest and American Airlines are cracking down on their mask policies. Starting next week, having a medical condition will no longer exempt passengers from having to wear face coverings. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published on July 24, 2020 American Airlines Looks to Extend Federal Aid Deadline



American Airlines is looking to extend a deadline to repay federal aid to keep its employees on the payroll, though it's warning it may have to cut 20,000 jobs. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:27 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this