Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Erin O'Toole is the new Tory leader. What did he promise to do?

CTV News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The Conservative Party of Canada has a new leader. His name is Erin O'Toole and he won the party’s leadership race with 57 per cent of the vote after a ballot count delayed by thousands of damaged ballots. What can party members and Canadians expect from O'Toole as the new Andrew Scheer? Here's a look at some of what he promised to do during the campaign if he became leader.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus leader says new election to be held [Video]

Belarus leader says new election to be held

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:52Published
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark [Video]

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
RJD leader accuses Bihar CM of inaugurating new projects in haste [Video]

RJD leader accuses Bihar CM of inaugurating new projects in haste

Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of inaugurating new projects in haste. He said, "On one hand, CM was inaugurating Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this