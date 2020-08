Fatal Sask. bear attack victim was on phone with father when she was killed Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hubert Esquirol was on the phone with his daughter, 44-year-old Stephanie Blais, the moment she was fatally attacked by a black bear Thursday afternoon. 👓 View full article

