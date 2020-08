"It's Fashionable To Say America Is Racist, That's A Lie": Nikki Haley Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Describing herself as a proud daughter of Indian immigrants who wore a turban and a saree, top Republican politician Nikki Haley has narrated her story to strongly reject the *Democratic Party*'s "fashionable" statement that "America is racist."



The 48-year-old former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley is the only... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld) By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and...

WorldNews 3 hours ago





Tweets about this