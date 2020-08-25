Global  
 

New York Attorney General Sues Eric Trump, Trump Organization

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Sues Eric Trump, Trump OrganizationWatch VideoNew York's attorney general wants a judge to force Eric Trump to testify in the investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings. 


New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization inflated the values of some of his...
NY AG Seeks to Compel Testimony from Eric Trump, Slams Trump Org. for Failing to Cooperate With Probe: They’ve ‘Stalled, Withheld Documents’

NY AG Seeks to Compel Testimony from Eric Trump, Slams Trump Org. for Failing to Cooperate With Probe: They’ve ‘Stalled, Withheld Documents’ New York Attorney General *Letitia James* is seeking to compel testimony from *Eric Trump* in her office's investigation of the Trump Organization.
