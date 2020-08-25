Deeply unfair for Indian students to sit in national exams during Covid-19: Greta Thunberg

As the Supreme Court rejected the petitions seeking postponement of the Neet and Jee main entrance exams, new guidelines have been released by the National testing agency to ensure the safety of the students amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic. Students will have to compulsorily wear face mask and...
BSP chief Mayawati wished luck to students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. She also asked everyone to remain careful amid COVID times. "I would like to tell the lakhs of students appearing for NEET..