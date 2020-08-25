Global  
 

Deeply unfair for Indian students to sit in national exams during COVID-19: Greta Thunberg

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it is deeply unfair for Indian students to sit for national exams amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She said millions have been affected due to floods in states like Bihar, Gujarat and Assam and called for the postponement of *NEET* 2020 and JEE Main 2020...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: New guidelines issued for the safe conduct of JEE and NEET exams in September | Oneindia News

New guidelines issued for the safe conduct of JEE and NEET exams in September | Oneindia News 01:41

 As the Supreme Court rejected the petitions seeking postponement of the Neet and Jee main entrance exams, new guidelines have been released by the National testing agency to ensure the safety of the students amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic. Students will have to compulsorily wear face mask and...

