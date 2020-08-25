Deeply unfair for Indian students to sit in national exams during Covid-19: Greta Thunberg

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 hour ago New guidelines issued for the safe conduct of JEE and NEET exams in September | Oneindia News 01:41 As the Supreme Court rejected the petitions seeking postponement of the Neet and Jee main entrance exams, new guidelines have been released by the National testing agency to ensure the safety of the students amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic. Students will have to compulsorily wear face mask and...