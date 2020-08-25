Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rule, Britannia! BBC ditches singalong amid colonial rethink

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The BBC has ditched the lyrics of "Rule, Britannia!" for its traditional end-of-summer concert amid a debate over the song's celebration of the British Empire at a time when critics are reevaluating the nation's colonial past.Britain's publicly funded broadcaster said late Monday that the final night of its Proms concert series would feature instrumental versions of "Rule, Britannia!" and another patriotic mainstay, "Land of Hope and Glory," instead of traditional singalongs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arches_in

ARCHES India "Rule, Britannia! BBC Ditches Singalong Amid Colonial Rethink" by The Associated Press via NYT #World… https://t.co/hIAQt41k0e 6 minutes ago

PlantLifeHewo

Bob Hope "Rule, Britannia! BBC Ditches Singalong Amid Colonial Rethink" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/dqrmTbfkVn 20 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Rule, Britannia! BBC ditches singalong amid colonial rethink https://t.co/YwJbFNFvAF 21 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Rule, Britannia! BBC ditches singalong amid colonial rethink https://t.co/JfYlZUDlGk 30 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Rule, Britannia! BBC ditches singalong amid colonial rethink https://t.co/FqFNmQnoa6… https://t.co/RNwpGTxaMj 36 minutes ago