Rule, Britannia! BBC ditches singalong amid colonial rethink
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () The BBC has ditched the lyrics of "Rule, Britannia!" for its traditional end-of-summer concert amid a debate over the song's celebration of the British Empire at a time when critics are reevaluating the nation's colonial past.Britain's publicly funded broadcaster said late Monday that the final night of its Proms concert series would feature instrumental versions of "Rule, Britannia!" and another patriotic mainstay, "Land of Hope and Glory," instead of traditional singalongs.