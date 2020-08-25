Global  
 

Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysed

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysedA black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralysed from the waist down and has "eight holes" in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.The shooting in broad daylight on Monday by...
News video: Detroit Lions players stand together after Jacob Blake shooting: 'Football is not important today'

Detroit Lions players stand together after Jacob Blake shooting: 'Football is not important today' 00:46

 The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday and players instead addressed the media after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin over the weekend.

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Man whose son was killed by Kenosha cops in 2004 pushes new reforms

 Michael Bell Sr. wants to see independent investigations aimed at preventing future police shootings in Wisconsin.
CBS News

Ransacked Kenosha shop owner: This is not justice

 Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin and in the capitol city of Madison Monday night and left damage..
USATODAY.com

LeBron James speaks out on police shooting of Jacob Blake

 LeBron James condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and said, "We are scared as Black people in America."
CBS News

Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says [Video]

Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says

The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting [Video]

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting

A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes and destruction at night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest follows Sunday's police shooting of a black man, who is now said to be paralyzed from..

Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children [Video]

Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

A woman who identified herself as the fiancé of a man shot by a Kenosha police officer Sunday says the shooting happened in front of his three children.

