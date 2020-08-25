Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysed

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin and in the capitol city of Madison Monday night and left damage..

LeBron James condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and said, "We are scared as Black people in America."

New York's attorney general is investigating the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN to talk..

Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by Wisconsin police, father says



The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Credit: WGN Duration: 07:37 Published 2 hours ago

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting



A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes and destruction at night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest follows Sunday's police shooting of a black man, who is now said to be paralyzed from.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 3 hours ago