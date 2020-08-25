Global  
 

President Trump To Nominate Chad Wolf As Permanent Homeland Secretary

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
President Trump To Nominate Chad Wolf As Permanent Homeland SecretaryWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump nominated Chad Wolf to be the permanent Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Wolf has been the department's acting secretary since November.

The president made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday saying "Chad has done an outstanding job."

The nomination comes just weeks after a...
0
