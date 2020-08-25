Wisconsin declares state of emergency amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Wisconsin's governor has declared a state of emergency following ongoing unrest in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake multiple times at close range, leaving him paralysed, according to his family.
Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California. Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police...
