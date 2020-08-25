Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests Over Kenosha Shooting Continue Amid Calls For Answers

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Protests Over Kenosha Shooting Continue Amid Calls For AnswersWatch VideoIt was another chaotic night in Kenosha, Wisconsin where a 29-year-old Black man was shot several times in the back by a White police officer.  

While tensions were high, it was a mostly peaceful protest throughout the day on Monday, with speakers urging protesters remain peaceful overnight and vote.

But by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters rally in Kenosha over shooting of Jacob Blake 02:44

 Protests continue in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake Monday evening.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin [Video]

Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin

Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 12:55Published
Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting [Video]

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting

A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes and destruction at night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest follows Sunday's police shooting of a black man, who is now said to be paralyzed from..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Looting and violence have rocked the city..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Shooting Sparks Protests, Calls For Reform

Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Shooting Sparks Protests, Calls For Reform Watch VideoThe fallout continues in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the shooting of a 29-year-old Black man by local police. The state’s governor has denounced...
Newsy


Tweets about this

MsS84550694

Ms S RT @News24: Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the black business district in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of… 24 seconds ago

Roth_Rohit_Red

Roth RT @dwnews: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers warned against the path of "damage and destruction" as Kenosha faces escalating unrest over the p… 2 minutes ago

rachel_maria65

Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 #WearAMask 😷 RT @wmbfnews: The mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Wisconsin and left paralyzed, said her son would not be pleased with the… 3 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers warned against the path of "damage and destruction" as Kenosha faces escalating unres… https://t.co/FaCMpHN9km 5 minutes ago

nails488

nails488 RT @redfishstream: Protesters against racist police brutality in Kenosha set fire to the Department of Corrections Building. The protests… 7 minutes ago

lee_borden

Lee Borden RT @MichaelJFell: .@SpeakerPelosi YOUR supporters are doing this & you call Republicans "domestic enemies?" You've got to stop having a fif… 11 minutes ago

BarrieNJ

Barrie RT @SkyNews: A police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralysed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has ignited new protests over racial injustice in the… 11 minutes ago

papisenpai_

PAPI SENPAI 🇵🇷 RT @QuickTake: Protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake entered a 2nd night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police fired tear gas and the N… 26 minutes ago