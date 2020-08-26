Global  
 

Republican Convention: Pompeo speech labelled an 'abuse of office'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Republican Convention: Pompeo speech labelled an 'abuse of office'The United States' top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, has been accused of an "absolutely disgraceful" abuse of office by Joe Biden's campaign after he agreed to speak from Jerusalem for the Republican Convention.Pompeo, the US secretary...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches 01:34

 First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparks controversy with RNC speech

 House Democrats say they will investigate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to speak at the Republican National Convention as a potential violation of..
CBS News

RNC Live: Melania Trump, Pompeo among top speakers at second night of GOP convention

 Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and Eric Trump among speakers at Republican National Convention's second night.
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo to headline second night of RNC

 Republicans at the second night of their national convention are expected to keep up their law-and-order theme while trying to portray Democrats as agents of..
CBS News

What to expect from the second night of the Republican National Convention

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump are among the speakers slated for the second night of the Republican National Convention. CBS News..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

2020 Daily Trail Markers: All eyes on Melania Trump as she headlines RNC Night 2

 The first lady's GOP convention keynote will not only feature new renovations in the White House Rose Garden, but President Trump himself.
CBS News

Republicans cast dark vision of Biden in RNC's opening night

 President Trump had promised a more optimistic vision of America at the Republican National Convention. But on opening night, many speakers warned of a grim..
CBS News

Jerusalem Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions

Pompeo warned State employees against engaging in political activity

 Despite his own guidance on participation in political activities, Pompeo is set to address the Republican National Convention in a speech taped in Jerusalem.
CBS News

US Secretary of State Pompeo 'hopeful' more Arab states will establish ties with Israel

 Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday and expressed hope that more Arab states would establish ties with the country. "I'm very hopeful that we will see other..
WorldNews

Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace push

 JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast press the momentum of the Trump administration's..
WorldNews

Saudi price for ties with Israel is Palestinian state

 Saudi Arabia's price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, a senior member of the..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

How Arizona became a battleground state in 2020

 According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker, Arizona, once a reliably red state, is now considered a toss-up for President Trump and Joe Biden in the November..
CBS News

Republican Convention: Trump's audience does not match Biden's for opening day

 Up is down, down is up. United States President Donald Trump thanked CNN today for its Republican convention coverage, while Fox News heard complaints from some..
New Zealand Herald

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore' [Video]

In RNC Speech, Kimberly Klacik Takes Aim At Democrats: 'We're Not Buying The Lies Anymore'

Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday took aim at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in her speech for the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of taking Black..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:52Published
Jacksonville Sheriff Says His Office Isn't Ready For Republican Convention [Video]

Jacksonville Sheriff Says His Office Isn't Ready For Republican Convention

Sheriff Mike Williams said they aren't enough officers, time, and money to keep everyone safe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Biden, Dems hits Trump on coronavirus response, 'fear-mongering' during first night of Republican convention

 On the first night of the Republican National Convention, Democrats trolled President Trump and Republicans – calling the convention “chaotic” and blasting...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •HNGNSBSNYTimes.comCBS News

Republican Convention: Pompeo speech labelled an 'abuse of office'

Republican Convention: Pompeo speech labelled an 'abuse of office' The United States' top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, has been accused of an "absolutely disgraceful" abuse of office by Joe Biden's campaign after he agreed to speak...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC NewsCBS NewsNewsmax

Tim Scott Devastates Biden in RNC Speech for His Record on Race: He ‘Put Millions of Black Americans Behind Bars’

 Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Monday delivered blow after blow to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over his record on race, saying in a speech at the...
Mediaite


