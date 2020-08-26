Global  
 

Returned travellers slam Sydney Travelodge hotel's dirty rooms, bad conditions

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Returned travellers slam Sydney Travelodge hotel's dirty rooms, bad conditionsHundreds of returned travellers have been rescued from hotel quarantine after they reported horrific and filthy conditions.Travelodge Sydney, on Wentworth Ave, found itself in hot water yesterday and was deemed unfit to host returned...
