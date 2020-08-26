|
Returned travellers slam Sydney Travelodge hotel's dirty rooms, bad conditions
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hundreds of returned travellers have been rescued from hotel quarantine after they reported horrific and filthy conditions.Travelodge Sydney, on Wentworth Ave, found itself in hot water yesterday and was deemed unfit to host returned...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Hundreds of quarantine guests moved from Sydney Travelodge hotel after police auditMore than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.
SBS
Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotelMore than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.
SBS
More than 360 people moved from Sydney hotel after being found unfit for quarantineNSW Police said the hotel did not "meet the expectations required as part of the quarantine program", but did not elaborate on the reasons for the relocation..
SBS
Christchurch shooter planned to attack a third mosque: authoritiesSydney, Australia, Aug 24 (efe-epa).- The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 people in an attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this