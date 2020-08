You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Calls for tutors rise ahead of school year



Tutors say they're the busiest they've ever been ahead of an uncertain school year. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:54 Published 1 hour ago Music educators prepare for different school year



As the school year quickly approaches, teachers are preparing their classrooms as well as their computers for a school year unlike any other. Credit: WKTV Published 4 hours ago NYC Scrambling To Find School Nurses Before Academic Year Begins



New York City is scrambling to find hundreds of school nurses three weeks before the start of the academic year. The mayor vowed to have one nurse in every school on day one, but there are questions.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Greta Thunberg: What she did during her year-long school break The 17-year-old has gone back to education after a year of climate change activism.

BBC News 15 hours ago





Tweets about this