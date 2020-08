'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers



LeBron James filled up the box score Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. The King led all scorers with 38 and also.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:41 Published 2 days ago

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard's dislocated finger & what it means for Portland in Game 3



Damian Lillard was held to just 18 points in the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Dame was also forced to leave late in the 3rd quarter after dislocating his.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:35 Published 5 days ago