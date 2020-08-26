International Dog Day: 5 posts that are too adorable to miss
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () While every day with our fur babies is a celebration of sorts, August 26^th is the date when we commemorate the special bond we have with them. Many will agree that their bond with *dogs* is deeper and more meaningful than human relationships. That’s probably because dogs give so much and ask nothing in return, Ok maybe a few...
Occurred on August 10, 2020 / CanadaInfo from Licensor: "One day in June, a baby fox made her way to an acreage outside of Stony Plain. She was approximately a couple of months old. She was first seen..