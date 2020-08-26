Global  
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for readiness against virus and typhoon

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for readiness against virus and typhoonNew photographs have been released of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, wearing the same bright white jacket as in similar footage released last week and in 2019, amid international speculation his health has significantly deteriorated.In...
News video: Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News 01:24

 It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a leader for a prolonged period. This assessment was made by former aide of South Korea's late...

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

N. Korea's Kim issues warning on virus as health speculation swirls

 North Korean state media on Wednesday showed leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting of a top committee issuing warnings about the coronavirus and a looming typhoon,..
WorldNews

Kim Jong-un warns over North Korea typhoon and coronavirus

 Despite rumours over his health, the North Korean leaders appears well and in charge.
BBC News

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister

 How might a new-look North Korea operate if rumours about Kim Jong-un's ill-health are realised?As speculation continues about the Supreme Leader's absence from..
New Zealand Herald

Kim Jong-un: Questions over veracity of recent footage of North Korean dictator

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un certainly didn't look like a man who was about to slip into a coma when he was photographed last Wednesday in Pyongyang.But..
New Zealand Herald

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten [Video]

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.' Kim Jong-Un..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:54Published
North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case [Video]

North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case

The first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders has been reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting Saturday after the infection was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea [Video]

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for readiness against virus and typhoon

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for readiness against virus and typhoon New photographs have been released of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, wearing the same bright white jacket as in similar footage released last week and in 2019,...
New Zealand Herald


