North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for readiness against virus and typhoon
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
New photographs have been released of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, wearing the same bright white jacket as in similar footage released last week and in 2019, amid international speculation his health has significantly deteriorated.In...
N. Korea's Kim issues warning on virus as health speculation swirlsNorth Korean state media on Wednesday showed leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting of a top committee issuing warnings about the coronavirus and a looming typhoon,..
WorldNews
Kim Jong-un warns over North Korea typhoon and coronavirusDespite rumours over his health, the North Korean leaders appears well and in charge.
BBC News
Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sisterHow might a new-look North Korea operate if rumours about Kim Jong-un's ill-health are realised?As speculation continues about the Supreme Leader's absence from..
New Zealand Herald
Kim Jong-un: Questions over veracity of recent footage of North Korean dictatorNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un certainly didn't look like a man who was about to slip into a coma when he was photographed last Wednesday in Pyongyang.But..
New Zealand Herald
