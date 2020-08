Boris Johnson Says He’s Not Quitting as British Prime Minister Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Boris Johnson is not quitting anytime soon and plans to stay on as the prime minister of Britain. People are worried that his bout with COVID-19 might he been more serious. Boris Johnson is not quitting anytime soon and plans to stay on as the prime minister of Britain. People are worried that his bout with COVID-19 might he been more serious. 👓 View full article