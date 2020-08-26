Kenosha, Wisconsin, Saw Third Night Of Protests After Police Shooting Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Watch VideoDemonstrations continued for a third night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.



Law enforcement officials are investigating after three people were shot at the protests early Wednesday. The New York Times reports there was a confrontation between protesters and people who said they... Watch VideoDemonstrations continued for a third night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.Law enforcement officials are investigating after three people were shot at the protests early Wednesday. The New York Times reports there was a confrontation between protesters and people who said they 👓 View full article

