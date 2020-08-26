Kenosha, Wisconsin, Saw Third Night Of Protests After Police Shooting
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Watch VideoDemonstrations continued for a third night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Law enforcement officials are investigating after three people were shot at the protests early Wednesday. The New York Times reports there was a confrontation between protesters and people who said they...
Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin for the third night in a row on Tuesday (August 25) over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Footage filmed outside the courthouse shows protesters chanting "hands up, don't shoot" and riot police firing rounds of tear gas to disperse the...