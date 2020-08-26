Global  
 

Jerry Falwell Jr. to receive $10.5 million in compensation for resigning from Liberty University

Upworthy Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Jerry Falwell, Jr., the former president of Liberty University, will receive a $10.5 million compensation package from the evangelical...
 Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and...

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University after scandal.

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..

