The Mad king, black Orpheus RT @CNN: Jerry Falwell, Jr. — the former president of Liberty University who resigned this week after a series of scandals — will receive a… 5 seconds ago

Lisa Chisholm That’s disgusting!!! Jerry Falwell Jr. to receive $10.5 million in compensation for resigning from Liberty Univers… https://t.co/BJDmcufCIu 42 seconds ago

Bob Ortega Jerry Falwell Jr. to receive $10.5 million in compensation for resigning from Liberty University https://t.co/1YELMZRGQN via @BurkeCNN 47 seconds ago

kaykay RT @TheFlip91639673: Jerry Falwell to receive $10.5 million in compensation for leaving Liberty University -- CNN This must be the evange… 2 minutes ago

BL Remaley Jr Jerry Falwell Jr Will Receive $10.5 Million In Compensation For Resigning... https://t.co/k7hiWsObXc 2 minutes ago

Mutter 🌊🙏🇺🇸 🇨🇺🙏🌊🐎 RT @kstreet111: Jerry Falwell Jr. to receive $10.5 million in compensation for resigning from Liberty University https://t.co/swASXm8PTH 3 minutes ago

bob caniglia Jerry Falwell Jr. to receive $10.5 million in compensation for resigning from Liberty University… https://t.co/MmyrCN6qA5 3 minutes ago