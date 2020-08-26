Jerry Falwell Jr. to receive $10.5 million in compensation for resigning from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and...
