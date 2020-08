Kenosha Shooter is 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse has been arrested and charged with "intentional murder" for the shooting of three people last in Kenosha. Two of the victims died of their wounds and the other was seriously injured.

