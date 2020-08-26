Global  
 

Chinese military fires 'aircraft-carrier killer' missile into South China Sea

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Chinese military fires 'aircraft-carrier killer' missile into South China SeaChina's military has sent a clear warning to the United States over the South China Sea standoff.A source close to the Chinese military comfirmed two missiles were fired, including a banned "aircraft-carrier killer", into the South...
