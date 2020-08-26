|
Chinese military fires 'aircraft-carrier killer' missile into South China Sea
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
China's military has sent a clear warning to the United States over the South China Sea standoff.A source close to the Chinese military comfirmed two missiles were fired, including a banned "aircraft-carrier killer", into the South...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan
South China Sea: Photos reveal secret underground base off Hainan IslandThe moment a Chinese nuclear submarine slipped out of a secret underground base has been caught by satellite – laying bare the extent of China's military..
New Zealand Herald
South China Sea: Fisherman shot amid increased competition for fishing rightsA Vietnamese sailor has been shot dead this week in a clash with Malaysian authorities as competition for increasingly scarce fishing resources heats up in the..
New Zealand Herald
South China Sea: As China deploys bomber, Vietnam briefs India about deteriorating situation
IndiaTimes
Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this