Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 23 Covid 19 deaths

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded another huge spike in Covid-19 deaths, with 23 more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.
Video Credit: Oneindia
News video: Covid-19: India records 67,151 cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Covid-19: India records 67,151 cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

 As India battles the Corornavirus Pandemic, 67,151 new coronavirus cases were registered and 1059 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. India's covid tally has now mounted to 32,34,474 cases and including 59,449 deaths. 24,67,758 patients have recovered from the infection so far, pushing the...

India's COVID tally crosses 36 lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID tally crosses 36 lakh mark

India crossed 36 lakh mark of coronavirus cases including 7,81,975 active cases on Aug 31. The spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours. With 971 deaths, cumulative toll reached to 64,469. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of samples tested up to August 30 is 4,23,07,914. Of these, 8,46,278 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI

There's a ban on leaving Australia under COVID-19. Who can get an exemption to go overseas?

 Here's a rundown of which Australians are still allowed to travel overseas and how permission is granted.
SBS

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi after post-COVID care

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in..
DNA

Home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-Covid care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said. The AIIMS had..
IndiaTimes
Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and is out of U.S. Open, according to reports [Video]

Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and is out of U.S. Open, according to reports

France's Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from U.S. Open, French sports daily L'Equipe reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports

