NBA Playoff Games Postponed Amid Player Boycott

Newsy Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
NBA Playoff Games Postponed Amid Player BoycottWatch VideoThe NBA has postponed Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their contest this afternoon against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. 

The Bucks' senior vice president responded to the team's decision on Twitter saying in part: "Some things are bigger than...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: NBA postpones playoff games amid player protests

NBA postpones playoff games amid player protests 00:12

 NBA postpones Wednesday's playoff games amid players boycott.

