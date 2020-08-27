NBA Playoff Games Postponed Amid Player Boycott Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe NBA has postponed Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their contest this afternoon against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.



The Bucks' senior vice president responded to the team's decision on Twitter saying in part: "Some things are bigger than...


