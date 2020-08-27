Mike Pence formally accepts Republican vice-presidential nomination
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Mike Pence accepted the nomination on the third night of the National Republican Convention, as a crowd in Baltimore, Maryland, cheered, "Four more years." Pence and Trump will challenge Democratic Patry's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November election.
