Mike Pence formally accepts Republican vice-presidential nomination

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Mike Pence accepted the nomination on the third night of the National Republican Convention, as a crowd in Baltimore, Maryland, cheered, "Four more years." Pence and Trump will challenge Democratic Patry's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November election.
 While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains. Can the Republican party survive in an America growing irreversibly more diverse through the 2020s? According to CNN, the 2016 GOP convention rippled with unresolved...

